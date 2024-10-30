Fantasy Football
Josh Downs headshot

Josh Downs Injury: Misses another Wednesday session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Downs (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.

The same can be said for Michael Pittman (back), but given that neither player was reported to have experienced any setbacks during Week 8 action, their listed absence for the fourth consecutive Wednesday is presumably a case of workload management. In this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to Texans, Downs logged a 70 percent snap share while putting up a 4/109/1 receiving line on nine targets. As long as the wideout is able to fully practice by Friday, he figures to approach this weekend's game against the Vikings minus an injury designation, just as he did prior to facing Houston.

Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts
