Josh Downs Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Downs (toe) is participating in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Downs and fellow starting wideout Michael Pittman (back) both missed Wednesday's practice and are back on the field Thursday. During Indianapolis' win over the Titans in Week 6, Downs secured seven of his team-high nine targets for 66 yards and a score, while playing a season-high 80 percent of offensive snaps. He entered the game against Tennessee carrying a 'questionable' designation, and it sounds like Downs will again attempt to play through injury Sunday against Miami. Notably, the Colts anticipate getting quarterback Anthony Richardson back in the starting lineup versus the Dolphins.