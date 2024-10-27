Josh Downs News: Leads pass catchers in loss

Downs secured four of nine targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also recorded 13 rushing yards and returned two punts for 12 yards.

Downs led the Colts with a season-high receiving yardage total, and he was the only Indianapolis pass catcher to record more than 16 yards during what was another highly inefficient performance by Anthony Richardson. Richardson recorded his third touchdown of the season on a dynamic 69-yard catch late in the first quarter, and he had a 25-yard grab in the final period that was initially ruled a touchdown before being overturned on replay. Downs now has at least 66 receiving yards in five of the last six games, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a tough road matchup against the Vikings next Sunday night.