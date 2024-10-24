Josh Downs News: Practices fully Thursday

Downs (groin, toe) practiced fully Thursday.

Downs and Michael Pittman (back) were deemed non-participants Wednesday, but both players practiced fully a day later, which sets the stage for the duo to be available alongside fellow WR Alec Pierce on Sunday against the Texans. In five games to date overall, Downs has compiled a 28/242/2 receiving line on 38 targets, though in QB Anthony Richardson's return to action in the Colts' Week 7 win over the Dolphins, the 2023 third-rounder caught just one of his three targets for three yards. An uptick in Downs' production this weekend is plausible, though it remains to be seen if he'll be able to match the pace he put up while Joe Flacco worked as the team's signal caller.