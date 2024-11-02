JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Not seen at practice

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) wasn't spotted during the initial portion of Saturday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Smith-Schuster -- who was inactive in Week 8 -- logged back-to-back absences from practice Thursday and Friday, and his apparent absence Saturday clouds his status for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers. If Smith-Schuster is sidelined again, Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson would be on track lead the Chiefs' Week 9 WR corps, with Hopkins a candidate to be more involved in the game plan in his second game with Kansas City since arriving through a trade with Tennessee.