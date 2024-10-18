JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Questionable, but in line to play

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is in line to play Sunday versus the 49ers but will be officially labeled as questionable "just in case" he suffers a setback, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Reid said Smith-Schuster is practicing Friday after hamstring spasms kept him sidelined Thursday, and that the veteran wideout was "good today," per Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star. While Smith-Schuster isn't yet fully in the clear for Sunday's road contest, Reid is clearly optimistic about his odds of taking the field. Prior to Kansas City's bye in Week 6, Smith-Schuster secured seven of eight targets for 130 yards in a Monday night win over the Saints. Smith-Schuster's rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes him a candidate to repeat strong target volume versus the 49ers, especially considering the depleted nature of the Chiefs' wide receiver room.