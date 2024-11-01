JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Remains sidelined Friday

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) won't practice Friday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster was inactive for last Sunday's win over the Raiders, and back-to-back absences from practice cloud his status for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers. If Smith-Schuster is unavailable for the contest, Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Watson would be in line to lead the Chiefs' WR corps versus Tampa Bay, with Hopkins likely to be more involved in the Chiefs' Week 9 game plan in his second outing with the team since arriving via a trade with the Titans.