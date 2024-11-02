JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Smith-Schuster thus will miss a second consecutive contest due to a hamstring injury. Aside from a 7-130-0 performance on eight targets Week 5 agains the Saints, he's been targeted just four times in his other five appearances this season. Whenever he's healthy enough to return to action, Smith-Schuster will have to vie with DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman for work in the Chiefs' receiving corps.