JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Won't play Week 8

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) won't be available Week 8 versus the Raiders, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Smith-Schuster was forced out of Sunday's win over the 49ers after playing just seven offensive snaps, and before logging a single target. The veteran wideout appeared to aggravate the hamstring injury he'd dealt with in practice Thursday and Friday, leading up to the contest against San Francisco. That will leave Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore as Patrick Mahomes' top wideouts versus Las Vegas, with Smith-Schuster's next chance to play coming Week 9 at home against the Buccaneers.