JuJu Smith-Schuster News: Active versus 49ers

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Smith-Schuster was added to the Chiefs' Week 7 injury report after being limited by a hamstring issue Thursday, a level of participation that he maintained Friday before being listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Prior to his team's Week 6 bye, Smith-Schuster caught seven of his eight targets for 130 yards in a Monday night win over the Saints. Following that strong showing, the veteran wideout is back on the fantasy radar thanks to his role in a depleted Kansas City WR corps as well as his rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.