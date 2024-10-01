Fantasy Football
JuJu Smith-Schuster headshot

JuJu Smith-Schuster News: Comes up empty versus Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 1, 2024

Smith-Schuster logged zero targets during Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Chargers.

On a positive note, Smith-Schuster tallied the third-most snaps (32) of any Chiefs wideout in Sunday's contest behind just Xavier Worthy (45) and Justin Watson (42). Still, it didn't result in any looks in the passing game. There is hope, however, as Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports that head coach Andy Reid intends to spread the ball around more with Rashee Rice (knee) likely down for a significant period, if not the remainder of the year. That said, a few added looks in the passing game don't necessarily equate to fantasy relevance in most formats.

JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City Chiefs
