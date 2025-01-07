Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
JuJu Smith-Schuster headshot

JuJu Smith-Schuster News: One grab in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Smith-Schuster caught one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 38-0 loss versus the Broncos.

Smith-Schuster logged a heavy workload in the contest, playing 94 percent of the offensive snaps as one of the wideouts who saw additional action with Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown all sitting out with the No. 1 seed already in hand coming into the Week 18 tilt. The veteran closed out the 2024 campaign with 18 catches for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 targets and will rejoin the free-agent ranks this offseason once the team's postseason run concludes.

JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now