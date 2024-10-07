JuJu Smith-Schuster News: Throwback performance in Week 5 win

Smith-Schuster secured seven of eight targets for 130 yards in the Chiefs' 26-13 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Smith-Schuster entered the night projected for solid volume, but the fact he led the Chiefs in receiving yards and finished second in both receptions and targets was still surprising. The veteran wideout's yardage total was his highest since Week 18 of the 2020 season, when he posted a 13-157-1 line on 19 targets against the Browns while a member of the Steelers. Smith-Schuster also displayed plenty of rapport with Patrick Mahomes during his first Chiefs tenure in 2022, as evidenced by a 78-933-3 line that season; therefore, Monday night's success could certainly have some staying power, considering the depleted state of Kansas City's receiving corps. Smith-Schuster will aim to carry over the momentum through a Week 6 bye and into a Week 7 road showdown against the 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 20.