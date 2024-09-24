JuJu Smith-Schuster: Notches game-winning touchdown

Smith-Schuster recorded two receptions (on three targets) for 17 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 22-17 win against the Falcons.

Smith-Schuster came up empty in the first two games of the 2024 campaign, but he made the most of his three looks Sunday, hauling in two of them and turning in his first touchdown of the season; the score also proved to be a game-winning touchdown. He still ran fewer routes than Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy, so it's unlikely he'll yield regular fantasy production barring injuries thrusting him into a more prominent position.