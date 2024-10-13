Justin Herbert News: Season high in passing yards

Herbert completed 21 of his 34 attempts for 237 yards and a touchdown in the 23-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Herbert has had significantly better statistical days, but make no mistake, Sunday was one of the best outings of his career. Despite facing a Broncos secondary that had rightfully earned the reputation as one of the best in the league, the Pro Bowl signal caller was flinging it all around the field throughout the first half dropping dimes against single coverage and throwing frozen ropes on 15-yard first-down darts. It was even more impressive given Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey both left at various points in the first half, although his top two targets did return during the contest. Herbert tallied a season-high 184 yards in the first half and with the Chargers up three scores until the fourth quarter, the offense was content sitting on the ball over the course of the final 30 minutes. The 26-year-old could be poised to build off this performance against a Cardinals defense that allowed four touchdowns against the Packers in Week 6.