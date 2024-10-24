Justin Jefferson News: Eclipses century mark in loss

Jefferson secured eight of nine targets for 115 yards in the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Jefferson comfortably paced the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night while generating his second 100-yard effort of the season. The catch total was also a season high for Jefferson, who had one of the highlights of the night for either club when he made a one-handed, contested juggling grab of 27 yards down the left sideline that took the ball down to the Rams' four-yard line. Jefferson next draws an enticing matchup against a vulnerable Colts secondary during a Week 9 home matchup on Sunday night, Nov. 3.