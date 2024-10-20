Justin Jefferson News: Finds end zone in divisional loss

Jefferson secured seven of eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for three yards in the Vikings' 31-29 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Jefferson found the end zone from 25 yards out early in the third quarter, giving the Vikings some life after the Lions had scored 21 unanswered points in the second period. However, it was a relatively quiet day for the star receiver otherwise against a division rival he's already put up some elite numbers against on multiple occasions in his career. Jefferson now has at least 81 receiving yards in four straight games but hasn't eclipsed the century mark in any of them, a matter he'll look to rectify against the Rams' vulnerable secondary in a Week 8 Thursday night road matchup.