Justin Jefferson News: Signature performance in win

Jefferson secured all seven targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 42-21 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Jefferson finished just a reception and receiving yard shy of tying Jordan Addison for the team lead in both categories, but he enjoyed a highly efficient afternoon where he finished with his third-highest receiving yardage total of the campaign. Jefferson also crossed the goal line for the first time since Week 7 with 12- and 52-yard touchdown grabs in the second and third quarters, respectively. The standout receiver has at least 81 receiving yards in three of the last four games heading into a Week 15 home divisional clash against the Bears on Monday night, Dec. 16.