Justin Watson

Justin Watson News: Another dud in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 11:14am

Watson tallied one reception (on two targets) for 15 yards during Sunday's 30-27 victory versus Carolina.

There likely aren't many fantasy managers utilizing Watson on their squads, and for good reason. Despite sporting the heaviest snap share among wideouts on the team (64 percent), Watson has just 18 catches for 218 yards and no touchdowns to his name. He's turned in no more than three catches in a game all season and hasn't tallied more than two in any of the last three weeks. Unless he finds pay dirt, a feat he has yet to accomplish, Watson's weekly fantasy upside remains minimal.

Justin Watson
Kansas City Chiefs
