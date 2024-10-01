Justin Watson News: Minimal impact versus Chargers

Watson hauled in two of three targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win versus the Chargers.

The Chiefs' carnage of injuries continued to pile up Saturday, when Rashee Rice (knee) was added to the list. Thus, Watson could be in line for additional snaps moving forward; he logged the second-most snaps during Sunday's game behind Xavier Worthy. Per Adam Teicher of ESPN, head coach Andy Reid plans to spread the ball around more in the absence of Rice, meaning Watson could see a few more looks. Even if that's the case, Watson has been in similar positions in years past, so it remains to be seen if the veteran wideout can provide any significant fantasy value.