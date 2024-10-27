Kalif Raymond News: Role could increase sans Williams

Raymond could be the beneficiary of increased snaps due to Jameson Williams serving a two-game suspension and set to miss contests Sunday against the Titans and in Week 9 at Green Bay, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains locked in as the Lions' No. 1 wideout, but Williams' absence will likely free up more snaps and perhaps an extra target or two for the likes of Raymond, Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson, while tight end Sam LaPorta could also see more involvement in the passing game after a slow start to the season. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Raymond -- who clocked a 4.34-second 40-yard dash time coming out of college in 2016 -- is probably the Lions' best option to replace the downfield routes and gadget plays that were often designed for Williams, though Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson may not dial up those kind of play calls as frequently with Williams out of the lineup. While playing fewer than 40 percent of the snaps in both of the past two weeks, Raymond was able to make an impact during his limited time in the field, recording seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets.