Kalif Raymond News: Scores twice in Week 8

Raymond caught both of his targets for 14 yards and a touchdown while also notching a 90-yard punt return touchdown in Sunday's 52-14 win over the Titans.

Raymond was expected to take on a larger offensive workload with Jameson Williams (suspension) unavailable, and he made the most of his limited touches in Week 8. The wide receiver opened the scoring in the second half, returning a punt for a score, before later adding a seven-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Raymond will have one more opportunity to step up in the absence of Williams in Week 9 versus the Packers.