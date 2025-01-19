Kalif Raymond News: Three catches in playoff loss

Raymond caught all three of his targets for 37 yards while also adding a 21-yard kick return in Saturday's 45-31 NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Commanders.

Raymond reeled in his most receptions since Week 7 on Saturday, finishing fourth on the team in catches behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta. The wide receiver made his return to the field in Week 18 after missing five games with a foot injury. When healthy, Raymond provides the Lions with another field-stretcher at wide receiver and he'll enter 2025 on the final year of his contract with Detroit.