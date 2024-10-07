KaVontae Turpin News: Five touches Sunday

Turpin caught four of five targets for 50 yards and lost six yards on his only carry in Sunday's win over the Steelers. he added 38 yards on his only kickoff return.

With Brandin Cooks (knee) on IR, Turpin stepped into the No. 3 wide receiver role behind CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert and set season highs in receptions and targets. His biggest play came on the Cowboys' first drive of the second half, as Dak Prescott found him deep over the middle for a 34-yard strike. Turpin isn't likely to see big volume without further injuries ahead of him on the Dallas depth chart, but his ability to pop for a big gain any time he gets the ball makes him an upside option while Cooks is sidelined.