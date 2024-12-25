Fantasy Football
KaVontae Turpin

KaVontae Turpin News: Four touches in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Turpin caught his lone target for seven yards and rushed three times for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Turpin was unable to produce much on his four touches against Tampa Bay, being used more as a rusher than a receiver in the Cowboys' offensive scheme Sunday. The third-year wideout has flashed impressive playmaking ability this season, but he lacks consistency in his production to make him a reliable fantasy option on a weekly basis. Next up for Turpin and the Cowboys is a Week 17 matchup with the Eagles.

KaVontae Turpin
Dallas Cowboys
