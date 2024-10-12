Fantasy Football
Kendre Miller Injury: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

Miller (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. The second-year back still remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football in a second report suggested Miller likely won't see a significant role right out of the gate, which makes sense given the young back's history of injuries throughout his career. Expect Alvin Kamara to be the main focal point on offense with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler making his first career start in replace of the injured Derek Carr (oblique).

Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
