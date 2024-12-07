Kendre Miller Injury: Activated off IR

Miller (hamstring), who is still listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants, was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Miller is expected to make his return after a four-game absence come Sunday. The second-year running back has been injured frequently during his career and was reportedly in the former coaching regime's "doghouse", but interim head coach Darren Rizzi made a point of saying in a press conference that doesn't apply to his tenure in the position. It's unclear what that all means in terms of playing time for Miller, but the Saints should be invested in seeing what they have in the 2023 third-round pick.