Kendre Miller Injury: Another full listing Wednesday

Miller (hamstring) logged a full walkthrough Wednesday.

Despite being listed as full on the Saints' last two Week 5 injury reports and not being listed with a designation Saturday, the team downgraded him to doubtful Sunday and then ruled him out ahead of Monday's game at Kansas City. As of Wednesday, he's been uncapped in three straight sessions, but the team still has two weeks to make a decision to activate him from injured reserve, which will need to happen by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET in order for him to have a chance for his season debut Sunday versus the Buccaneers.