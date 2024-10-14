Kendre Miller Injury: Coach optimistic for Thursday debut

Coach Dennis Allen said Monday that he expects Miller (hamstring) to make his season debut Thursday against the Broncos, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Miller was activated off injured reserve Saturday but remained inactive for Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. The 2023 third-round draft pick is expected to make his season debut Thursday, though official word on Miller's status won't come until later in the week. Once cleared to play, Miller will jostle with Jamaal Williams for backup touches behind Alvin Kamara.