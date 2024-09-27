Kendre Miller Injury: Expected back Week 5

Miller (hamstring) is expected to resume practicing Wednesday and return from injured reserve for Week 5 at Kansas City, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller apparently has made enough progress to return from injured reserve when first eligible. He's been bothered by a hamstring injury since the start of training camp, with Saints coach Dennis Allen expressing frustration on multiple occasions about Miller's inability to stay healthy since the Saints took him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Miller was rehabbing an MCL injury at the time he was drafted and then dealt with knee, hamstring and ankle injuries during his rookie season. Miller likely will start off as the Saints' No. 3 running back, but it may not take much to move up a spot ahead of No. 2 RB Jamaal Williams.