Kendre Miller Injury: Full practice Friday

Miller (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller upgraded to full participation Friday after logging a limited session Thursday. He's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, but Miller will need to be officially activated from injured reserve before he can play. If such a move transpires, Miller would likely jostle with Jamaal Williams for touches behind Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs), the latter of whom has kicked off Week 5 prep with consecutive limited practices.