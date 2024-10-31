Kendre Miller Injury: Logs another DNP

Miller (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's practice report, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Miller has logged consecutive DNPs this week while working through a hamstring injury he picked up during the Saints' Week 8 loss to the Chargers. Unless he can practice in at least a limited capacity Friday, Miller would be in jeopardy of being ruled out ahead of Sunday's NFC South showdown against the Panthers. If he were to be inactive, Jamaal Williams (groin) would be in line to serve as the backup running back behind Alvin Kamara (hand/ribs).