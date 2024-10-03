Kendre Miller Injury: Makes return to practice

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that Miller (hamstring) practiced Thursday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

With Miller making his return to practice for the first time since late July, the Saints will now have 21 days to evaluate him for reinstatement from injured reserve. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football previously reported last week that Miller was expected to be available for the Saints in Monday's game against the Chiefs, but Allen suggested that the running back is considered day-to-day. Allen added that the Saints will see how Miller looks during practices throughout the week before deciding on his status for the Week 5 contest.