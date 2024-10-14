Kendre Miller News: Clear of injury report

Miller (hamstring) wasn't listed on the Saints' estimate injury report Monday.

Despite the Saints activating Miller from injured reserve Saturday, he was held out of Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers while Alvin Kamara assumed his normal workhorse role and Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims mixed in behind him. Coach Dennis Allen told John Hendrix of SI.com earlier Monday that he expects Miller "being ready to go this week," and the second-year pro's lack of listing on the team's first Week 7 injury report implies as much. Kamara was listed as limited due to a hand issue Monday, but assuming he's able to suit up as usual Thursday versus the Broncos, Miller may not have much of a role out of the Saints backfield behind Kamara and Williams, assuming all three are active.