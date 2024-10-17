Kendre Miller News: Sees first action of season

Miller rushed six times for 36 yards and secured two of three targets for one yard in the Saints' 33-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

The oft-injured 2023 third-round pick made his season debut following a long recovery from a hamstring injury sustained back in late July. Miller saw only two of his touches before the game was fully out of hand, but he looked good while gaining 25 of his rushing yards on back-to-back carries during the Saints' final drive. Now finally healthy, Miller could eventually start eating into Jamaal Williams' touches as the No. 2 running back, although the former will have to prove that consistent health is no longer elusive.