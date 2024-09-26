Kenneth Walker Injury: Limited to kick off week

Walker (oblique) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Going back to last week, Walker has put together back-to-back capped sessions as he draws closer to completing his recovery from the oblique injury that he suffered Week 1 against the Broncos. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Walker was in pads and had his helmet during warmups Thursday. The Seahawks have a pair of practices remaining during Week 4 prep in which Walker can demonstrate his health before the Seahawks may give him a designation ahead of Monday's game at Detroit. If he's able to return, there's a chance he could split reps with No. 2 RB Zach Charbonnet, though Walker has averaged 16.9 touches per game in two-plus seasons as a pro.