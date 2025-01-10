Fantasy Football
Kenny Pickett News: Clear for playoff opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Pickett (ribs) was a limited practice participant Friday but doesn't have a designation for Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers.

Pickett operated with a cap on his reps this week due to the rib injury that he sustained Week 16 at Washington and then aggravated Week 17 versus the Cowboys. He yielded the start under center in the Eagles' regular-season finale against the Giants to Tanner McKee with Jalen Hurts in the concussion protocol, but the latter gained clearance from an independent neurologist Friday, ensuring the team's franchise QB will be back this weekend. As a result, Pickett will return to his typical backup role Sunday.

