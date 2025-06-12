Kenny Pickett News: Getting plenty of reps
Pickett has been the first quarterback in the warmup line and most drills during mandatory minicamp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Pickett is getting the opportunity for a lot of reps due to a combination of his seniority and the lack of need for Joe Flacco to get reps as a seasoned veteran. Jackson described Pickett's performance as "unremarkable" and also said that the order in which the Browns' quarterbacks take reps has little meaning at this point in the offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now