Keon Coleman News: Breaks out in Week 7

Coleman recorded four receptions on seven targets for 125 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

The addition of Amari Cooper seemingly threatened Coleman's role in Buffalo's offense, but instead, he appeared to be unlocked with less focus from the defense. Coleman earned a season-high seven targets and converted that into long gains of 57 and 44 yards, both of which were highlighted by lots of yards after the catch. The Titans were without their top two corners for this matchup, so it remains to be seen if Coleman can carry this performance into a Week 8 matchup against Seattle -- another unit that has dealt with a multitude of injuries in the secondary.