Khalil Shakir Injury: Still not practicing

Shakir (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Shakir didn't practice last week before sitting out this past Sunday's loss to the Texans, so his continued absence Thursday clouds his status for Monday night's game against the Jets. The wideout now has two more chances to return to the field ahead of the contest, but if he remains sidelined in Week 6, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins (shoulder), Curtis Samuel (toe) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be in line to lead the team's WR corps versus New York, pending the availability of Hollins and Samuel, who were limited Thursday.