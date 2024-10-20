Khalil Shakir News: Perfect in Week 7 win

Shakir recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

Shakir's role in Buffalo's new-look offense after the addition of Amari Cooper was unclear entering this matchup, but he still led the team in receptions. Despite that, his numbers were muted relative to both Cooper and Keon Coleman -- both of whom hit for big plays -- as Shakir was used primarily in the short areas of the field. Shakir should remain a key target for Josh Allen due to the duo's pre-existing rapport, and he could become more efficient with defensive attention spread across multiple pass catchers.