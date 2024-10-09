K.J. Osborn Injury: Limited to start Week 6 prep

Osborn (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Osborn sat out the Week 5 loss to the Dolphins due to a shoulder injury, but it's encouraging to see him participating in a limited fashion after Osborn didn't practice at all during Week 5 preparation. The veteran wideout has only five catches for 31 yards this season, but if Osborn's able to play against the Texans on Sunday, he could benefit from New England switching from Jacoby Brissett to rookie third overall pick Drake Maye under center.