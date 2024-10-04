K.J. Osborn Injury: Questionable after three DNPs

Osborn (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

It would be surprising if Osborn managed to suit up considering he didn't practice in any capacity all week, but the Patriots are leaving the door open for the wide receiver to play with a questionable designation. More snaps on the outside would be available for a combination of Ja'Lynn Polk, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte and Javon Baker if Osborn sits, DeMario Douglas should continue to man the slot in New England's underwhelming receiving corps, and team may also get back Kendrick Bourne (knee) from the reserve/PUP list for Week 5 action..