K.J. Osborn News: Cut loose by New England

The Patriots will waive Osborn on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After joining New England on a one-year deal in the offseason, Osborn played at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps in each the Patriots' first four games of the season but recorded just five receptions for 31 yards and no touchdowns on 13 targets. The Patriots have largely phased him out since Week 5, as Osborn has been active for just three of the team's last nine games while notching two receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown on five targets during that span. With Osborn's outlook for playing time unlikely to improve coming out of a Week 14 bye, the Patriots are opting to part ways with the veteran wideout, who will now have the opportunity to catch on elsewhere before the season comes to a close.