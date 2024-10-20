K.J. Osborn News: Finds end zone

Osborn recorded two receptions on three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Osborn looked to be phased out of the New England offense, as he failed to log a snap in Week 6. However, he managed to make an impact Sunday with DeMario Douglas (illness) held out for much of the second half and Ja'Lynn Polk continuing to struggle. Osborn's primary impact came midway through the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 22-yard touchdown reception. He'll likely return to a minimal role in Week 8 against the Jets, though it will be worth monitoring the health of the Patriots' other pass catchers.