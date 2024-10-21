Kyler Murray News: Scores twice on MNF

Murray completed 14 of 26 pass attempts for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking six carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Murray was involved in both of Arizona's touchdowns Monday, the third time he has provided fantasy managers with multiple scores this season. The dual-threat quarterback finished off the Chargers by driving his team's offense into field-goal range for kicker Chad Ryland to knock in a chip shot for the win. Murray has been a steady asset through seven games in 2024, making him a safe option for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.