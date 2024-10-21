Fantasy Football
Kyler Murray headshot

Kyler Murray News: Scores twice on MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Murray completed 14 of 26 pass attempts for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking six carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Murray was involved in both of Arizona's touchdowns Monday, the third time he has provided fantasy managers with multiple scores this season. The dual-threat quarterback finished off the Chargers by driving his team's offense into field-goal range for kicker Chad Ryland to knock in a chip shot for the win. Murray has been a steady asset through seven games in 2024, making him a safe option for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.

Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals
