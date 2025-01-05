Kyler Murray News: Tosses four TD passes in Week 18

Murray completed 25 of 35 passes for 242 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and reeled off 22 yards on three carries during Sunday's 47-24 win against the 49ers

In leading the Cardinals to their highest point total in a game this season, Murray played turnover-free football for the sixth time in 17 contests and also tossed a campaign-high four TD passes, connecting with WR Greg Dortch twice (from 23 and two yards), TE Trey McBride (two yards) and WR Marvin Harrison (12 yards). Murray ends the season with a 68.8 completion percentage, 226.5 passing yards per game and a 21:11 TD:INT while notching 78 carries for 572 yards and five more scores. This season marked the first of the five-year, $230.5 million extension he signed in July 2022, and he'll welcome back all of Arizona's key skill-position talent, including RB James Conner (knee) and WR Michael Wilson (hamstring), once the team reconvenes for the offseason program.