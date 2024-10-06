Kyler Murray News: Two touchdowns in comback victory

Murray completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven attempts in Sunday's 24-23 win over the 49ers.

Murray ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run on Arizona's opening drive to boost fantasy manager's scores early in the contest. The dual-threat quarterback did not have a huge day passing the ball, finishing under 200 yards in that category for the third time this season. That said, Murray's combination of rushing and throwing stats together make him a solid fantasy option overall. Up next for the Cardinals is a road tilt against the Packers next Sunday,