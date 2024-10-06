Fantasy Football
Kyler Murray News: Two touchdowns in comback victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Murray completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven attempts in Sunday's 24-23 win over the 49ers.

Murray ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run on Arizona's opening drive to boost fantasy manager's scores early in the contest. The dual-threat quarterback did not have a huge day passing the ball, finishing under 200 yards in that category for the third time this season. That said, Murray's combination of rushing and throwing stats together make him a solid fantasy option overall. Up next for the Cardinals is a road tilt against the Packers next Sunday,

