Kyren Williams headshot

Kyren Williams News: Best yardage in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 8:53pm

Williams took 15 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over New Orleans.

Williams surpassed his previous best of 102 rushing yards against Green Bay in Week 5 in addition to scoring his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. The 2022 fifth-round gem accomplished these feats on just 15 carries, also setting a new high-water mark for yards per carry (6.9). Williams should continue to thrive as the Rams' lead tailback as the team prepares to host Buffalo next Sunday.

Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams
