Landon Dickerson Injury: Exits with injury Sunday

Dickerson is questionable to return to Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Commanders due to a knee injury.

Dickerson moved over from his usual spot at left guard to start at center in place of Cam Jurgens, who came into the game questionable with a back issue. The latter offensive lineman was ruled active pregame, but he spent the first half on the sideline and was only expected to play in case of emergency. With Dickerson out for the time being, Jurgens has stepped in at his usual spot, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic, while Tyler Steen remains at left guard.